Curry and comedy helps the Community First Responders in Milton Keynes

On Tuesday evening a sold-out Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar event raised funds towards a new emergency response kit for the MK Community First Responders.

A total of £1,800 was raised through tickets for a night of comedy from Jo Enright, magic from Neil Henry and a three course meal. A silent auction of prizes donated by local companies helped swell the final total raised.

“This was a wonderful evening of support to help a local charity raise enough money for a new emergency response kit, which will be used to help save lives in Milton Keynes, thank you to everyone that supported the night,” said owner and manager at Maaya, Mo Abdul.

The much needed funds will help the Community First Responders of Milton Keynes continue their valuable work and pay for the cost of a brand new emergency response kit that will stay in Milton Keynes and be used by the MK CFRs.

Event manager and local CFR Gareth Brocklebank said, “Last night’s event was a huge success and we’d like to thank Maaya for hosting the night and everyone who came out and gave so generously. Last year, CFRs in our area responded to 3266 emergency 999 calls and with the extra money raised last night, more people can now be helped and potentially more lives saved.”