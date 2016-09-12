Cycle challenge for duo in memory of wife who battled blood cancer for years

A Milton Keynes man whose wife died from blood cancer is taking on another epic challenge.

Bharat Miangar will be joined by his brother-in-law Robert Webber and will set off today, Thursday, September 15, to cycle 500km from London to Paris, reaching their destination on Sunday, September 18.

The duo have raised more than £2,000 for Bloodwise, formerly Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research.

Bharat’s wife Sangita died a year ago after fighting blood cancer for seven years,

Bharat said: “The pain caused by Sangita’s loss has motivated us to support Bloodwise. We simply want to prevent this from happening to other families.

“The aspiration of Bloodwise is that everyone given a similar diagnosis in the future will expect to survive and live their life to the full. There are many talented scientists and doctors focused on making this a reality, they simply need the resources to develop effective treatments.”

Robert added: “If our commitment to cycle 500km to Paris has inspired you to support us then we will have made progress in achieving this goal. You can help by making a contribution to Bloodwise.” The duo, who earlier did a triathlon, also urge people to register with the Anthony Nolan trust at https://www.anthonynolan.org or as a blood donor at https://my.blood.co.uk/Account/register. Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ Bharat-and-Rob-Cycle-London-2-Paris