Cycle sportive for Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice’s Ride for Willen cycling sportive returns for its second year - it is set to take place on Sunday, August 20.

There will be three routes to choose from all starting from Mitchell Hall at Cranfield University, with distances of 65, 40 and 27 miles trailing through the picturesque villages and outskirts of Milton Keynes. The cycling event is open to all abilities, plus children age 14+ can take part with an accompanying adult.

The event will look to raise vital funds to support the specialist end-of-life care provided by Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas. The Hospice needs to raise £7 every minute of the year and is reliant on the local community for 78% of its running costs.

Sarah Sweet Rowley, Willen Hospice’s event manager, said “We are absolutely thrilled to be delivering our cycling sportive again. We are hugely grateful to our key event partners Cranfield Uni, Corley Cycles, Results Base & Grand Union Rotary Club of MK.

“Last year over 200 cyclists took part and raised almost £10,000 for the Hospice. This year we hope more people will join us, the routes are stunning and our family BBQ at the finish line helps make it a great family day out.”