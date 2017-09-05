Cycling from Milton Keynes to Paris in support of Willen Hospice

Five regulars from The Old Beams pub in Shenley Lodge are cycling from London to Paris to raise vital funds for Willen Hospice, later this month.

They’ll be pushing off on the six day journey on September 17, together with a support van laden with with tents and spare bikes, and will arrive at The Eiffel Tower on September 22.

To help the boys on their way, The Old Beams is hosting a quiz night next Wednesday, September 13.

All are invited to take part and have some fun, while raising money for the hospice.

Book your team tableat www.mcmullens.co.uk/oldbeams

