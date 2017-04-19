Cycling to work helps Laurence train for epic fundraiser and lose nine stones

A man who underwent a life-changing operation as a child is now geared up to raise funds for the hospital which treated him.

Laurence Male, 30, of Woburn Sands, will embark on the 930-mile challenge from Lands’ End to John O’Groats in aid of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital on August 20.

Laurence Male before his weight loss.

Joined by his friends Tim Bunce and James Wyatt, the trio aim to cover 100-miles a day and hope to complete the challenge 10 days later. Kate Bunce and Katie Wyatt will follow the trio in a car to offer support.

Laurence works as a purchasing assistant at Calumet Photographic’s head office in Tilbrook. The retail company is supporting him to reach his £2,500 fundraising target by complimentary sensor cleaning for most DSLR and CSC cameras in return for a donation at Calumet’s open days.

Laurence was 11 when he underwent a procedure to change the shape and function of the soft palate, and had to have a brace fitted to the roof of his mouth to help hime breath.

He added: “The top plastic surgeon in the country performed the operation, which was life-changing and by taking part in the cycle challenge I hope to give something back to the hospital which gave me so much.”

Since taking up cycling three years ago, Laurence has lost nine stone and he has been training for the event by cycling to and from work each day.

Sponsor Laurence at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Laurence-Tim-James-LEJOG