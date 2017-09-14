Cyclist goes Dutch in flip flop challenge to help his homeland in the Caribbean

A Milton Keynes man who was born in the Caribbean is to cycle 1,000km in flip flops to help islanders hit by hurricanes.

Jean-Louis Button, who spent the first few years of his life on the Dutch territory part of St Maarten, is to do the bike ride around the Netherlands during October and all funds raised will be donated to the Red Cross.

He said: “Although I haven’t lived in the Caribbean for a long time, I still feel a deep connection to the island and the people. When I saw the first images of the devastation left by Hurricane Irma I couldn’t help myself but curl up in a ball and just cry uncontrollably.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected across the nations and I wish I could do more to help.”

Jean-Louis has had a number of jobs, stacking shelves, working as an IT engineer and sales manager, but has now taken up his passion for skydiving full time and hopes to become a tandem master. His girlfriend Jacky is from the Netherlands, so Jean-Louis has been skydiving out there.

Visit www.gofundme.com/jlcharity