Cyclist seriously injured after collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a bus and a cyclist in Milton Keynes.

At around 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 4, a red single decker ‘Dennis’ bus was in collision with a pedal cyclist on the northbound carriageway of the A5(D) near Stony Stratford.

The 59-year-old male cyclist suffered serious injuries and is still being treated in hospital.

A road closure was put in place as ambulance staff tended to the cyclist. Both the bus and the bicycle were cleared from the scene by around 10pm.

Investigating officer James Clarke said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the bus or cyclist shortly before the time of the collision.

“We would also like to hear from anyone was driving northbound on the A5(D) at or around 8.30pm on July 4. Anyone with information is asked to call 101.”