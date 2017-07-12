Cyclists celebrate MK50 with 50 mile charity bike ride around Milton Keynes

Cyclists celebrated MK’s 50th birthday with a gruelling bike ride of 50 miles across the city and beyond.

Hundreds of riders put their heart - and a lot of legwork - into the challenge, which saw cyclists of all ages and abilities travel 50 miles or 50km on both on and off-road routes on Saturday, all in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Keen amateur cyclist Nick Southworth rode on behalf of The Melrose Directory to raise money to fight against the UK’s biggest killer.

Nick Southworth, 26, said: “It was both easier and tougher then I expected. The distance wasn’t the issue but the initial climb to the top of Woburn woods nearly killed me!

“Once past the nasty first climb the ride was mostly quite enjoyable, the scenery in the area is lovely and the section past the safari park was very picturesque.

“The weather turned out to be far hotter then expected, sun cream was a must even if I managed to miss a few spots!

“It was a really good event with lots of people of all abilities turning up to ride to raise money for the British Heart Foundation at the same time as celebrating MK’s big birthday.

“It was amazing to see how many people where happy to torture themselves for such a good cause!”

Nick’s 50-mile journey with friend James Bryan took him on the Redway around Milton Keynes before venturing onto quiet countryside roads through picturesque villages in both Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, from Rushmere Country Park to Woburn Safari Park, before heading back to the finish line at Willen Lake.

Since launching last year, The Melrose Directory has been determined to use their family-run holiday property rental business to help raise cash for local charities.