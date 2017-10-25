Dad leads the way as running duo raise funds to help children with sight issues

A father and son team have raised funds to help children after completing the Royal Parks Half Marathon - an achievement particularly as one of them is registered blind.

John Skelton, 66, and son Tom, 30, have together raised £2,255.74 for the Royal Society for Blind Children (RSBC) and finished the course in 1hr 39min. Tom is registered blind so his dad guided him through the course.

Blindfold Run

John, a book publisher from Great Linford, started running when he was 50 and has been racing up to three half marathons each year since.

John said: “Tom had the idea that we should run the Royal Parks Half Marathon together. He thought we would enjoy the experience and he wanted us both to run for RSBC, a charity who support children, young people and their families in England and Wales.”

Tom lost most of his sight when he was 21, as a result of a rare inherited condition called Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy. He is now severely sight-impaired and registered blind, having about 5% sight and only peripheral vision.