Dancebox students will go to the panto ball in Milton Keynes

Following open dance school auditions, Dancebox Studios & Theatre Works students have been selected as the junior dancers in this year’s MK Theatre panto Cinderella.

Dancebox was founded in 2014 under the directorship of former West End performer Matthew Linecar-Boulton.

The school, based in its own state-of-the-art six studio complex, offers children’s classes through to full time professional dancer courses.

“We’re over the moon to have been successful in auditioning to provide the junior dancers!” Matthew said.

“We set out to be MK’s number one destination for dance and solidifying a relationship with such a prestigious theatre confirms we are achieving what we set out to do.

“The majority of our faculty are ex professional dancers who have appeared on MK Theatre’s stage in touring productions.

“There is something very special about our students appearing on the same stage that we appeared on.”

Theatre director Emma Sullivan said: “With a new team on board, we look forward to a fresh dynamic and are delighted that a new troupe of young people will get to experience the wonders of performing on our stage.”

The Milton Keynes Citizen sponsored pantomime opens on December 9.

