David Lloyd gets behind young tennis aces during Wimbledon

They may have come up just short at SW19 but Milton Keynes did it’s best to back the Wimbledon challenge of British No.1’s Johanna Konta and Andy Murray at the weekend after taking part in a nationwide tennis programme.

Murray and Konta may have crashed out in the quarter-final and semi-final stages on the manicured lawns of SW19 but it didn’t stop the action in Milton Keynes at the Jaguar David Lloyd Takeover.

The scheme – run at the Milton Keynes club over the weekend – is a new initiative to encourage children and families to lead active, healthier lifestyles through tennis, with Jaguar activating their partnership with David Lloyd Clubs to provide free access to the club and coaching for its customers.

“As the UK’s leading health, fitness and tennis club, there is nothing we love more than seeing people dust off their racquets and take to the courts after years away from the game,” said Milton Keynes-based David Lloyd Clubs General Manager David Barker.

“The club has been buzzing all day with children and adults alike, rediscovering their love of the sport at our free coaching sessions.

“With free tennis, strawberries and cream and heaps of other fun going on, this event has proved to be a huge success.

“We’d like to thank our friends from Jaguar for partnering with us - it has certainly got everyone get into the spirit of Wimbledon!”

The focus of the day was on the provision of free coaching for families, with the coaching sessions centred around responsiveness themed drills, designed by David Lloyd Clubs, bringing alive Jaguar’s #FeelWimbledon campaign across the country.

Alongside the free tennis coaching, David Lloyd Clubs also provided 100 free family day passes per club, while to bring the theme of responsiveness to life a Batak light reaction machine was made available.

As part of the Batak competition, all participants nationwide over the age of 18 were entered into a draw to win Wimbledon men’s final tickets, while a highest score winner for each club; adult and child won a Wimbledon goodie bag.

Scott Dicken, Marketing Director Jaguar Land Rover UK said: “The Jaguar David Lloyd Takeover is an extension of our Wimbledon and David Lloyd Clubs partnerships.

“It has been a fantastic way of engaging our retail network and spreading the feeling of Wimbledon across the nation throughout The Championships.

“By providing free tennis coaching, and access to David Lloyd Clubs, this new initiative aims to encourage children and families to lead a more active and healthy lifestyle through tennis.”

