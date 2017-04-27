David Lloyd in Milton Keynes to host May Day fun

Looking for a free fun day out that the whole family will love this May Day?

David Lloyd in Milton Keynes is opening its doors this Bank Holiday and inviting the community to come along and celebrate at its action-packed May Day Fete.

The friendly team are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event, which aims to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

It runs from noon until 3pm and there will be loads of traditional May Day fun for all the family including an array of traditional fete stalls ranging from Splat a Rat, Hook a Duck, Coconut Shy, to Tug of War to face painting and a bouncy castle. And once you’ve burnt all of that energy off, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the delicious BBQ and refreshments.

There will also be a kids dance party and lots of stalls to check out.

For further information about the club visit www.davidlloyd.co.uk/miltonkeynes