Day in the park offers free fun for the family

A free event is being held in Campbell Park next week, which last year attracted around 9,000 people.

MK Playday invites all families in Milton Keynes to enjoy a host of fun and games on Wednesday, August 2, from 11am until 4pm.

There will be many activities to choose from - water slides run by MK Play Association, the Sports Zone which includes many activities from football, rugby and cheerleading to table tennis, bug hunting with The Parks Trust, fairground rides provided by Thomas Emmett and back again by popular demand the cycle and cinema zones. The stage programme is back again with some fantastic surprise openers.

The MK Play Partnership consists of Milton Keynes Council, The Parks Trust, MK Dons SET, MK Play Association, MK Toy Library and the Pre-School Learning Alliance, and thanks the many activity providers for supporting the event and providing free activities for families - without them the success of the event would not be possible. Thanks go to MK Community Foundation for supporting and funding the event for a fourth year.