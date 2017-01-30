Denbigh School is ‘double top’ in performance tables

Denbigh School has outperformed all other comprehensive schools in over 850 square miles, in terms of how much progress its students make between their GCSEs and A Levels.

The Department of Education (DfE) performance tables, published earlier this month, show that Denbigh has doubled its score on last year and is still achieving significantly above the national average.

Responding to this fantastic news, Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Academic excellence is what we strive for at Denbigh School.

“It is fantastic that for the second year running our track record of success continues, with results showing that our students make outstanding progress from their GCSEs to their A Levels, whatever their starting point.

“Denbigh offers the very best opportunity for students to flourish and achieve in what we believe is an inspiring school environment, giving them the best chance for academic attainment whilst studying and beyond their school years.

“Last year alone, over 90 per cent of students that applied, secured their chosen university following their A Levels, with three students gaining places at Oxford and 25 per cent of students going on to the prestigious ‘Russell Group’ universities.”

The DfE figures are calculated using a ‘value added’ score, which is a measure of the progress students make between different stages of education.

The previous year, Denbigh was the most successful comprehensive school in an area stretching from Dunstable to Northampton.

According to national figures, the school also recently celebrated being rated the top school in Milton Keynes for the attainment and progress of its students, following the publication of the DfE’s GCSE performance tables.