Denbigh stars prove they have talent

Young performers impressed with a gymnastics display, Irish dancing, circus skills, singing, music and magic tricks at Denbigh School’s latest Talent Show.

Participating students demonstrated just how adept they are at their respective talents, thoroughly entertaining the judging panel – comprising Denbigh staff and a school governor.

Of course, out of the 21 acts who took part, only one act could win. The accolade of first place went to a musical duo – a drummer and a guitarist - who wowed the audience and judges alike with their instrumental piece ‘Hail to the King’.

Headteacher Andy Squires enjoyed being a member of the audience. He said: “It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening and the wide-range of ability and skills that Denbigh students enacted was very impressive. They worked so hard on their rehearsals and this was evident in the standard of the show, which gave the audience a highly entertaining few hours.”

The £92 that was raised from selling refreshments during the interval will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust.