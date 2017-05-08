Denbigh students boost two causes after non-uniform day

Generous students are thrilled to have managed to raise more than £1,000 for charity with their latest non-uniform day.

Denbigh School students donated to support Rhiley’s Smile and Toybox, two charities chosen by the School Council.

Rhiley’s Smile was set up to raise awareness of childhood cancer, specifically a cancer known as AT/RT, following the loss of the founder’s daughter.

Toybox aims to end the injustice of children living and working on the street.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “These two worthy causes were delighted to receive the students’ donations and they will use the funding for AT/RT research and to help end the plight of homeless children.”