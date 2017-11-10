Denbigh students spread a little happiness for Christmas

Central and Eastern European boys and girls will benefit from the generosity of students and staff at Denbigh this Christmas, when they receive shoeboxes filled to the brim with festive gifts and basic items that many people take for granted in their daily lives.

The shoeboxes, which were bought for £2 each to cover transport costs, were carefully labelled with the appropriate age group and gender and many included a personal message from the students and staff. Volunteers from the Rotary Shoebox Scheme deliver the shoeboxes to Eastern Europe, then trusted partners ensure the gifts go to those most in need.

Headteacher Andy Squires, struck by the care and consideration taken to choose the many gifts that will be eagerly opened by children in other countries, said:

“Bringing happiness and joy to those less fortunate than themselves is something that those who attend Denbigh consistently do so well. The children and families who receive the shoeboxes, I am sure, will be delighted with the thoughtful gifts donated.”

Each year the Rotary Shoebox Scheme send around 50,000 shoeboxes or gifts to many countries in Central and Eastern Europe. They deliver to all age groups, including children and teenagers in orphanages, hospitals and to street children. They also deliver to adults in TB and AIDs hospitals, to women’s refuges and to the older population in hospitals, who do not have supporting families.