Did you spot space debris lighting up the sky in Milton Keynes?

A train driver has asked if anybody else saw “space debris” looking like a tiny meteorite shooting across the sky last week.

The driver spotted the bright light whizzing past him at Wolverton just after 8pm on Thursday.

“It burnt up right in front of me over a period of a few seconds and was really low, not like the meteor showers we see that are quick flashes really high up,” he said.

“I am positive it wasn’t a firework. I’m hoping someone else witnessed it across the fields by Wolverton viaduct. The angle it came in from and the steady light that looked like an arc of electricity just fizzled out in front of me.”