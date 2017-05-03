Dine High with Ride High in Milton Keynes

Ride High is asking supporters to host a Dine High event to raise funds for the charity this June.

It could be anything – a big breakfast, a tasty brunch, a traditional afternoon tea, a picnic in the park or a candlelit supper.

Whatever dining event you choose it’ll be a great opportunity to gather friends, family and colleagues together for good food and good fun, and to raise money to help Ride High transform the lives of disadvantaged children in Milton Keynes.

“Taking part in Dine High is the perfect way for the community to support this local charity from their own front room. Good food, friends, family and fun for a wonderful cause,” said Ride High patron, Jeremy Vine.

Dine High weekend will take place from 29th June – 2nd July with the aim of raising vital funds to enable Ride High to welcome new children from their waiting list at the beginning of the new school term in September.

Ride High is a Milton Keynes charity that works with over 80 of the city’s most disadvantaged children and aims to transform them in to happy, confident young people by giving them the opportunity to learn to ride and care for horses. Since it was established in 2008 the charity has helped to transform the lives of over 800 children.

For inspiration and to request your hosting kit please visit the website: www.ridehigh.org