Dinosaurs are back in Milton Keynes!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to see a dinosaur roaming about in the wild? Wonder no more - you can see it for real at Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

This weekend (June 10 & 11)Gulliver’s Land will be holding their Dino Encounters Weekend where you will be able to see lifelike, ‘living’ dinosaurs skulking around the park just as they would have done millions of years ago.

As you walk around the park enjoying all the other wonderful attractions Gulliver’s Land has to offer - such as the Python rollercoaster - there will be a couple prehistoric beasts walking the grounds of the park for you to meet and greet.

“The kids will absolutely love meeting the dinosaurs as they travel around the park enjoying all the other great activities we have at Gulliver’s Land,“ said Dean Kimberley from Gulliver’s.

“The dinosaurs really will be walking around on their own so make sure you keep a keen eye out for them. It is going to be a wonderful weekend for the whole family to enjoy - so get down to Gulliver’s and join the fun.”

The fun-packed weekend will also involve a fantastic Dino Disco hosted by Gulliver’s resident dinosaur, Dinky.

For more information about Gulliver’s activities visit https://www.gulliversfun.co.uk/events