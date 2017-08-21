Disability charity in Milton Keynes receives funding from local Co-op

Have your say

A local Co-op member has selected a disability charity in Milton Keynes to receive funding.

Philip Watling, who suffered head injuries from a motorcycle accident 23 years ago, has nominated MK Snap as his local good cause.

Philip Watling visiting the education and learning centre, MK Snap.

The education and learning centre in Walnut Tree will receive 1% of total sales and was the location for the Co-ops next advertising campaign.

Philip said: “I wish something like this existed when I was recovering. It’s a fantastic place and I loved the garden.

“All the learners have worked together to create something wonderful whether it be the garden, the paintings, or the cakes.”

MK Snap’s CEO, Maureen McColl said: “We were thrilled to be chosen and our learners really enjoyed interacting with the camera crew.

“The work we do changes lives and provides opportunities for people with learning difficulties to meet the challenges of an increasingly difficult world.”

MK Snap offers 23 skill-building subjects for people with learning disabilities including gardening and environmental studies.

Group Director Community and Campaigns at the Co-op, Rufus Olins, said: “The more people shop, the more we share and we’d really like to increase the amounts that we pay out.

“By voting for the good causes that Co-op members want to support, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and great things are happening as a result.”