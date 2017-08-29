Discover city heritage on two wheels and help cancer fund

Cyclists are being invited to take part in a bike ride visiting heritage sites around the city, to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Milton Keynes Get on Your Bike (MKGOYB) is holding its 12th annual bike ride on Sunday, September 17, with family bike rides of 20-mile and a 12-mile route, and a 2-mile route for the very young riders.

MK Get ON Your Bike

All the rides start and finish at the Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre at Alston Drive, Bradwell Abbey.

Organiser David Jenkins said: “MKGOYB attracts people from all walks of life and from all the many communities within Milton Keynes. The cycle ride encourages families to enjoy a healthy lifestyle and discover the great outdoors. The event seeks to enhance the way we live by enabling people to help others while enjoying and challenging themselves.”

The routes give an opportunity for riders to discover the city and its diverse and beautiful landscapes, along the unique network of Redways and cycle paths. MKGOYB celebrates this wonderful legacy by encouraging local people to ride its paths while benefiting those suffering from cancer.

The routes pass heritage sites or travel along historical routes and these include Bradwell Abbey, Shenley Church, Emerson Valley, Campbell Park, Brick Kilns near Gifford Park, Railway Walk from Newport to Bancroft, the Grand Union Canal.

Visit www.mkgoyb.org or from the organiser David Jenkins, david.jenkins541@googlemail.com or on 07811 720066.