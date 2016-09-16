Disruption to London services to last over the weekend following Watford landslip

London Midland is warning passengers to expect delays and disruption to services for the rest of the day and into the weekend.

The news comes after a London Midland train hit a landslip, caused by torrential rain, north of Watford this morning.

The train, the 6.19am from Milton Keynes Central to London Euston, remained upright but came into contact with the 6.34am Euston to Birmingham New Street service inside Watford tunnel.

All of the passengers have since been rescued but the two damaged trains remain on the tracks.

London Midland’s passenger services director, Tom Joyner, said “Our priority is to look after our customers.

“For the rest of today we are working hard to run the best service we can.

“But with just half the number of tracks available, and trains and [train crew members] in the wrong place, the evening peak in and out of Euston will be challenging.

“We won’t be able to run a full service until the damaged trains can be moved and Network Rail can repair the track.

“I would like to apologise to our passengers for the disruption but I would also like to praise everyone who has shown such great patience and understanding today.”

London Midland is advising passengers to travel on alternative routes to and from the capital for the rest of the day.

Ticket acceptance has been arranged with other train companies for the remainder of Friday.

For the rest of the weekend, the advice is to check before you travel as some journeys will have their departure and arrival times altered and may take longer than normal.