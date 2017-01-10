Do you know this man? CCTV image released following computer store burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image in an appeal for information following a burglary of a computer store in Bletchley.

At some point between around 11pm on Tuesday, November 22 and Wednesday, November 23 2016, four or five men stole a number of Apple MacBook computers from Computer Remarketing Services Ltd, based in Clarke Road, Bletchley.

The stolen computers had a combined approximate value of £100,000.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may be able to assist with their investigation.

A white panel van was seen in the vicinity at the time.

Investigating officer PC Thomas Pillar said: “I would urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to please contact police immediately as we believe he may have vital information about the burglary.

“I would also appeal to anyone who saw the white panel van in the area at the time, or who has any information about the burglary, to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or visiting your nearest police station.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.