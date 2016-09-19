Dog walker shocked by indecent exposure in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for information following another indecent exposure in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.45pm last Sunday (September 11), the victim, aged in her late forties, was walking her dog along the footpath of the Grand Union Canal in Giffard Park, close to Cheslyn Gardens where she saw a man exposing himself.

The offender did not approach the victim or speak to her, and she left the area.

The offender is white, 6ft, slim, has a toned chest and a small amount of short, dark hair, aged around 25 to 30.

Investigating officer PC Joseph Swan, said: “This incident has been alarming for the victim and it is not something people should have to tolerate.

“It has happened in an area frequented by dog walkers. The victim spoke to a woman nearby to warn her and I would be interested to speak to this person to see what she may have seen, or any other persons who may have been out walking in the area at the time.”

Anyone who has any information, or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time, can contact police on 101.”