Donation brightens up the walk to school for primary children

Children at Broughton Fields Primary School will be able to stay safe as the nights draw in after receiving a practical present from local homebuilder Barratt Homes North Thames.

The school teamed up with the property developer in October for International Walk to School Month and pupils will continue to reap the benefits of the collaboration throughout the winter thanks to the 100 hi-visibility kit bags Barratt Homes donated.

Ian Sadler, Managing Director for Barratt Homes North Thames, said: “Our development, Centurion Place, is located near to Broughton Fields Primary School so, as families move into their new homes, it is important for us to encourage families to stay safe while walking to and from school.

“By offering pupils a helping hand and donating hi-visibility kit bags they should be encouraged to walk to school and can stay safe as the dark nights draw in.”

Nick Hearn, headteacher at Broughton Fields Primary School, adds: “Walking to school brings so many health and exercise benefits to our pupils and their families. It also helps to cut down traffic, which is a dreadful problem around most schools in Milton Keynes.”