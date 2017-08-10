Dosti Club celebrates MK50 at luncheon

Celebrating Milton Keynes 50th birthday, the Dosti (Friendship) Club hosted a luncheon at Church of Christ the Cornerstone.

Amongst the invited guests were Milton Keynes Mayor David Hopkins and Mrs Hopkins, MP Iain Stewart MP, leader of the council Pete Marland, chief executive Carole Mills, manager of social activities Fi Walshe and Cllr Geetha Morla.

Dosti Club dancers

The event was skilfully compered by Mr Visvendran and prayers were led by Michael Howson (Mahaprabhu Dasa). Roshan Bhabutta, co-ordinator of Dosti Club, gave the welcome speech, also explaining that it was an honour and a privilege to be celebrating MK50. He said that Dosti Club was an integral part of MK society, having been established about 23 years ago to encourage friendship amongst the retired and elderly residents of our fine city. The Mayor and MP also addressed the guests.

The guests were then entertained to charming Indian classical dancing by Yuktha Shivakumar, Aditi Gumpa, Sri Lalitha Haasini Evani, Pranavi Duraibabu, Shriya Rayaraddi and wonderful solo performance by Nandini.

A delicious lunch was served, which was much appreciated by all guests.