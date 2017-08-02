Dosti Club hosts celebration for Milton Keynes’ birthday

Have your say

Celebrating Milton Keynes 50th birthday, Dosti Club hosted a luncheon at Church of Christ the Cornerstone on Tuesday.

Guests included the Mayor of Milton Keynes David Hopkins, Iain Stewart MP, Milton Keynes Council leader, Pete Marland, MKC chief executive Carole Mills, manager of social activities Ms. Fi Walshe and councillor Geetha Morla.

The event was compered by Mr. Visvendran and prayers were led by Mr. Michael Howson (Mahaprabhu Dasa). Mr. Roshan Bhabutta hosted the welcome speech, explainingt it was an honour and a privilege to be celebrating MK50.

Guests were then entertained to charming Indian classical dancing by and a wonderful solo performance by Nandini.