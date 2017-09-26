Duke of Cambridge to visit Milton Keynes today for MK50 celebrations

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge is visiting Milton Keynes today as part of the city’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

His Royal Highness will meet a number of community leaders before joining a ceremony at the Milton Keynes Rose in Campbell Park to commemorate Milton Keynes’ fiftieth anniversary, at which The Duke will make a short speech before unveiling a pillar to celebrate the city’s founders in the early afternoon.

The Milton Keynes Rose features a calendar of days important to local people represented by 105 pillars arranged in the geometric design of a flower. The Duke will also attend a festival zone in the park showcasing the city’s innovations, diverse communities, cultural aspirations and green heritage.

The Mayor of Milton Keynes, councillor David Hopkins, and Milton Keynes Council chief executive Carole Mills will greet The Duke on his arrival at the festival zone.

Mayor David Hopkins said: “We’re incredibly proud of the progress made by Milton Keynes in its first fifty years and we’re delighted His Royal Highness will get to see some of our achievements first hand, and meet Milton Keynes people, during our special year.

“A city that started as the dream of politicians and planners in the late 1960s is now the most successful part of the new towns movement and a cultural artefact in its own right.