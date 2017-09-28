Duo in court on Bletchley drugs charges

Two men will appear in court next week in connection with drugs supply offences in Milton Keynes.

Abdi Ahmed, 18, of MacKenzie Close, White City, London, and Saed Ahmed, 21, of Boycott Avenue, Oldbrook, were both been charged on Saturday (September 23) with one count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of obstruction of a constable in the execution of their duty.

The charges relate to an incident the previous day in Peverel Drive, Bletchley, when officers stopped a vehicle.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Monday where they were further remanded to next appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 24.