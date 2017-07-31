E-fit issued following burglary in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image of a man who carried out a burglary in Bradwell Common.

The incident took place in Eelbrook Avenue between June 28 and June 30.

Offenders entered the rear garden of a property and gained entry to the conservatory by an insecure window.

They then used a large stone from the garden to smash the interior conservatory door in order to gain entry to the house, carrying out a search of the property’s bedrooms and stole a number of valuable items.

Items taken include:

An 18ct rose gold medallion and chain worth £500

A silver bracelet worth £100

Diamond stud earrings worth £350

A 6mm sapphire pendant on a white gold chain worth £1,350

A black Cook Island pearl with a gold chain worth £1,000

A pair of gold, sapphire and diamond earrings worth £300

A pair of gold and opal earrings worth £50

A rose gold watch chain worth £1,475

A rose gold watch chain necklace worth £500

A gold charm bracelet and 20 charms worth £2,000

A gold brooch worth £800

An Acer laptop worth £630

Investigating officer PC Christopher Smart said: “If anyone recognised the man in the e-fit or has any information as to his whereabouts please get in touch with the police.

“If anyone is offered anything matching the description of the stolen items, I would also ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”