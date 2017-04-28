E-fit released after mother and baby barricade themselves in bathroom during attempted Milton Keynes robbery

A mother who was the victim of an attempted robbery earlier this week barracaded herself and her baby in the bathroom.

At around 2.30pm to 2.45pm on Tuesday (April 25), the victim, a 32-year-old woman, was asleep with her baby at home in Downs Barn Boulevard, when she was woken up by the sound of knocking.

She looked out of the window and saw a smartly-dressed man at the front door. The man walked back and forth past her property, looking up at the windows before walking off down the road.

The victim returned to bed but then heard her back garden gate being forced and the patio window breaking.

She then locked herself and her baby in the bathroom, and began screaming and shouting out of the window that a man was breaking into the property.

The man did not manage to break into property. No trace of the man was found following a search of the area by police officers.

The man is white, slim, around 5ft 8ins and is 40 to 45-years-old.

He had brown hair which was swept back and was clean shaven with sunken cheeks. He was wearing a black jacket buttoned to the top with blue shirt with a tie, black trousers and smart shoes.

Police have issued an e-fit of the offender.

Investigating officer Det Con Stephanie Mason said: “This was a distressing incident for the mother and her baby and I would urge anyone who saw the man attempting to enter the property to come forward.

“If you recognise the offender from the E-fit then please call me on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.