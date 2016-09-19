E-fit released in connection to a robbery in Milton Keynes

An E-fit of an offender after an attempted robbery in Milton Keynes has been released.

At 1am last Sunday (September 11) a man was walking along Sutcliffe Avenue, Oldbrook.

A red car stopped in front of him, there were two black men in the car and one got out and asked the victim for a lighter.

As he tried to find his lighter the other man got out of the car and the victim was grabbed by one of the men while the other took his wallet, a phone and a necklace before leaving the scene by car.

Detective constable Stephanie Mason, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim.

“If anyone recognises one of the offenders from the E-fit we are issuing today, has any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around 1am on Sunday please contact me via 101.”