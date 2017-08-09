E-fits issued following a series of exposures in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is issuing three e-fits of offenders who carried out a series of exposures.

The incidents are being linked in the Great Linford and Giffard Park areas in Milton Keynes.

Image Two

The first incident occurred at around 8.30am on Monday, May 22 when the victim, a 16 year old girl, was walking on the redway between Withington and Monks Way when a man approached her from the bushes.

The man exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately. The victim turned and walked away, she was not followed by the offender. There is no e-fit in relation to this incident. However, the offender is described as a white man, around 30-years-old with a slim build and around 6ft tall. He had short brown hair with some facial stubble. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and green and brown baggy cargo trousers.

The second incident occurred at around 7.40am on Saturday, June 10 when the victim, a woman in her forties, was cycling along railway walk and passed a man sat on a bench who was touching himself inappropriately. The following e-fit has been provided in relation to this incident (Image 1).

The third incident occurred at around 1.10pm on June 28 when the victim, a woman in her forties, was walking along the canal towpath in Downhead Park, towards Willen Park in the Gifford Park area.

Image Three

The offender walked towards her, and as he passed the victim he exposed himself. The following e-fit has been provided in relation to this incident (Image 2).

The fourth incident occurred at around 6pm on Wednesday 19 July, the victim, a woman in her forties, was walking along to canal towpath adjacent to Hainult Avenue.

A man was stood on the opposite side of the river and he turned to face the victim, exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

The offender then ran off.

There is no e-fit in relation to this incident. However, the offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 6ins tall, with dark brown hair covered with a black cap. He was wearing long shorts and an olive green top.

The fifth incident occurred at around 8.25pm also on Wednesday July, 19. The victim and her daughter were walking along Railway Walk, between Black Horse Pub and Campion.

As they were walking they passed a man sat on a metal who had exposed himself.

The following e-fit has been provided in relation to this incident (Image 3).

Investigating officer, police constable Sam Pearce from Milton Keynes North Sector Neighbourhood team, said, “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about the men shown in the E-Fit images as any of those depicted may have important information which could assist our investigation.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate these incidents and I would like to ask anyone who has not already spoken to police who has information about the incidents which could be helpful, to come forward and speak to officers.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170214070’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.