Eat Street Milton Keynes bring street food culture to the city

Eat Street MK is the brainchild Good Times Café who are organising pop up street food events in and around the city.

Having seen the massive popularity of street food culture in places like London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cambridge and Oxford they decided that Milton Keynes needed a piece of the action so set about organizing their own events.

Their first pop-up event in Central Milton Keynes will be at the Old Bus Station at Elder Gate between 4 and 10pm on Friday, May 19.

“With a city centre void of independent, locally sourced, high quality food and music, this new event will become a regular go-to place for locals who would like to grab a bite to eat or a drink on their way home from work,” said Bob Watson from Eat Street MK.

“Selected local mobile vendors from the area will provide the food and drink, making the event a platform for the outstanding street food made in Milton Keynes,” he added.

There is a large appetite for local independent food in Milton Keynes. The aim is to bring local people and the community together through food. They can move from stall to stall, graze, and chat with the vendors while watching their food being cooked in front of them. The atmosphere will change as the night draws in, and we will entice the public through lighting, music and the smells of freshly cooked food.”