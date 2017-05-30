Milton Keynes College students take centre stage at annual awards

Milton Keynes College honoured its learners and their achievements on Thursday at the Students of the Year Awards.

The evening is a huge celebration for everyone connected with the college, highlighting the achievements and success stories from the current cohort of learners, while bringing together students and staff from across the spectrum.

This year, the night’s top prize went to Karen Mwamba, who received the Student of the Year award from sponsor Santander to a standing ovation from the packed audience.

Karen also collected the prize for the Business, Retail and Logistics category earlier in the evening.

Karen is currently studying business, having progressed through part-time English and maths since first joining the college in October 2013.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, MK College principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills was delighted for all the winning students.

She said: “It’s been an amazing evening in a wonderful setting.

“I found the evening inspiring, as I always do, I never tire of hearing about our students and every year we have more and more people wanting to sponsor the event,.

“It was a really tough year, the competition was really hard but Karen is just an exceptional student, she takes every opportunity that the college gives her and she’s going to have an amazing future and we’re really proud to have been part of it.”