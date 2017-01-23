Milton Keynes schoolchildren celebrate MK50 with mass balloon release

Children at Greenleys First School celebrated MK50 earlier today, by each releasing a green helium filled balloon into the sky.

Every balloon had a tag attached with a child’s name and a request that the person who finds it emails the school to tell them how far it has travelled.

“We decided to do the balloon release as a tribute to the first big Milton Keynes balloon release at the MK Bowl, as two of our current staff had taken part in that original event,” said a school spokesman.

“The children were very thrilled and excited watching the balloons floating off into the sky.”

The youngsters marked the half century of the new town by taking part in lots of different activities throughout the day.