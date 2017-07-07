National award for business woman heading up Milton Keynes cyber security company.

One of Milton Keynes’ outstanding women in business has been honoured at the prestigious national CBI First Women awards.

Women Leaders winner Elizabeth Sheldon was celebrated for her impressive achievements in the male-dominated field of science and technology.

Judges described the chief executive of Evidence Talks as a “stand-out candidate” with a “fascinating career route” when presenting her with the award on Thursday at Hilton London Bankside.

They added: “She works tirelessly to help keep us safe, perhaps in a way we don’t always see in terms of cyber and security.”

Elizabeth said: “I am honoured and humbled to have won this prestigious award. There was an amazing selection of women for this category. It is quite unusual to find a woman in the world of cyber security in the United Kingdom.

“I sit on the board of the Aerospace Defence Security and Space board and there are 50 directors with just three women. This is something we need to work on.

“The number of women running businesses in the security sector are still in the minority and we are working hard encourage and nurture more women in this area to ensure this number continues to grow.”

Evidence Talks, based in Fox Milne, is committed to assisting Law Enforcement Officers and corporate security staff around the world fight cyber-crime.

Elizabeth added: “I am extremely lucky to work with a superb team at Evidence Talks and have the encouragement and support of my husband Andrew, other colleagues and friends in the sector and in Milton Keynes.

“I want to recognise the wonderful work of our diligent police officers, military personnel and other operators who are able to keep us safer through the use of technologies such as SPEKTOR.”

Elizabeth was entered into First Women’s prestigious awards after winning two categories in Women Leaders MK 2016 – Business Services and Science and Technology.

A First Women spokesman said: “As chief executive of Evidence Talks Elizabeth is at the cutting edge of technology. Her long career has enabled her to reinvent and inspire the forensics community.

“She has also never lost her focus on giving back. Fabulous technology and a fabulous role model.”

Women Leaders MK is returning for the third year running at a glitzy awards event at Hilton DoubleTree, stadium:mk on October 13.