Pupils at Milton Keynes school win best product award for new innovative product

Year 12 students at Lord Grey school have designed a revolutionary new product called the Noteworthy, an innovative stationery set.

The Young Enterprise company called Basic designed and manufactured this set - which lets the user keep all their stationery together in one place.

At the end of January the Noteworthy - which is equipped with an HB pencil, rubber, sharpener, black ball point pen and ruler - won the ‘Best Product’ prize at the Young Enterprise Trade Fair in Milton Keynes.

It retails at just £5 and is available in a range of colours. For more information about Basic, or details of this clever little invention visit www.facebook.com/basicinnovations/