Egg-cellent egg decorating for the Easter holidays in Milton Keynes

Little ones have been hopping happy this Easter at Frosts Garden Centre is Woburn Sands – egg decorating is back on the menu.

The garden centre has reportedly had record numbers of visits to their Easter Decorating sessions and have ordered an egg-tra 1,000 eggs to cope with the demand.

Running until Thursday 13 April, parents are invited to bring little ones and get creative by decorating a chocolate egg with yummy sweeties, create whacky Easter bunny glasses and take them home for Easter Sunday – if they last that long!

James Frost, managing director at Frosts said: “The new location is brighter and feels more Spring-like which parents have loved this year. We have put on more activities this year to give even more value for money and the team have done a great job in making every child feel special.”

Sessions run every 30 minutes from 9.30am to 3.30pm until Friday 7 April, and again from Monday 10 April to Thursday 13 April.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at the Customer Services Desk or by calling 0800 954 9484.