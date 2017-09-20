Eid Festival brings community together with peace in mind

Promoting peace and shared values were among the thoughts of the hundreds of people who visited the second Eid Festival.

Organised by Milton Keynes resident Kashif Raza, the event held at Willen Lake gave the Muslim community the opportunity to celebrate their Eid with people from other ethnic origins.

The event held on Saturday, September 16, was also to support the Muslim Aid charity.

Among a number of VIP guests were the Mayor of Milton Keynes David Hopkins and Mayoress Susan Hopkins, and former Mayor Keith McLean, who attended on behalf of MP Iain Stewart.

Also among those guests were the Mayor of Wolverton and Greenleys Ansar Hussain and former Mayor Subhan Shafique, who praised and congratulated Kashif for arranging this bigger and better event this year.

In a speech, Cllr Hopkins said: “Our festival today reminds of our shared values - of the values of unity, self-sacrifice and charity - and the role they play in our day-to-day lives. The spirit of our community is the foundation on which Milton Keynes was built. A spirit characterised by tolerance and respect for all; creating a fairer society and a better future for all our children. Eid reminds us all that we can only renew our community when we are prepared to promote peace.”

Kashif, who set up the Events and Arts Society to host such events, thanked all visitors and exhibitors.