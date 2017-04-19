Elderly man speaks out after his Milton Keynes home was ransacked by gang

Intruders who broke into a home in Bletchley told the 82-year-old resident: “Tell me where the gold is, or I will kill you.”

Three men entered the Middlesex Drive home of Subramaniam Vijayaratnam at 8pm, on Tuesday, April 4.

They said they were police officers, but when they couldn’t produce ID, Mr Vijayaratnam reached for the telephone.

One of the intruders ripped out the phone, while two men ransacked the upstairs of the property.

The offenders stole a quantity of jewellery, before pulling a chain from Mr Vijayaratnam’s neck and his wedding ring from his finger.

The offenders spent around 20 minutes searching the property before leaving with a large amount of other jewellery items.

“We are not a rich family. All the items we lost are of sentimental value, passed down through the family,” he said. “I really never thought something like this would happen to us.”

Mr Vijayaratnam said he is speaking out to warn others: “Everyone should take care, and not trust anyone who comes to the door – be careful.

“The three youngsters could have done something good instead of engaging in criminal activity. I feel sorry for those boys.”

Investigating officer, Christopher Bigg said: “I cannot imagine how frightened the victim must have been.

“Perhaps you heard or saw something unusual in the area, or you have been offered items of jewellery since the offence...please contact us.”

> Call police on 101.

Police are urging vigilance after a spate of linked residential burglaries across north and south MK - officers say there have been 13 reported since March 27.