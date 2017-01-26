Elderly woman robbed and injured on Milton Keynes redway

A woman in her 70s was robbed and injured on a redway near Netherfield.

The elderly woman was walking towards Milton Keynes Hospital between 1.30pm and 2pm on January 13.

The shoulder strap from her bag was grabbed from behind, which caused her to fall backwards and injure her knee.

The bag was then pulled from her again and was taken.

Two teenage boys were then seen running with her bag towards shops in Netherfield.

The bag has since been recovered but a quantity of cash was missing from it.

The offenders are described as two black teenagers, believed to be 13 or 14-years-old, who were wearing black clothing, thought to be school uniform.

PC Steven King, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery, which left the victim understandably shocked and upset.

“If you have any information which could assist with the investigation and help to bring the offenders to justice, please call Thames Valley Police on 101.”