Emissions fix victims hold protest at VW in Milton Keynes

Vexed VW drivers from all over the UK held a protest outside the company’s headquarters in MK this week.

All were members of the Volkswagen Diesel Customer Forum, formed after the 2015 emissions fix scandal.

Its 4,500 members aims to raise awareness of mechanical failures following VW’s admission that millions of diesel cars were fitted with emissions cheating devices.

Forum spokesperson Gareth Pritchard said: “We asked VW’s managing director Paul Willis to come and talk to us while we were outside his building. But he declined.”

The forum’s next planis to hold similar protests outside VW dealerships all over the country.

“The dealerships are not to blame for the emissions fix, but they are being paid to resolve the problems resulting from it,” said Mr Pritchard.

The scandal broke in spetember 2015 when VW admitted it had cheated regulations by selling up to 11 million cars fitted with special software to undermine emissions tests.

In the United States, VW is being forced to pay billions of dollars to buy back affected vehicles and pay compensation. In the UK and Europe, owners have been offered zero compensation.