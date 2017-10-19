Emotional Uganda trip for midwifery student

A midwifery student from Milton Keynes has been helping helping mothers and midwives in Uganda.

Liz Payne, a third year midwifery student at the University of Bedfordshire, wanted to do an elective placement during her training.

Two colleagues gave a talk on the time they had spent in Uganda with Midwives at Maternity Azur (MAMA) a group of midwives who voluntarily spend their vacations to help local Ugandan midwives and pregnant ladies to understand the resources and choices available to birthing mothers in poor and remote settlements.

Part of the remit for those volunteering with MAMA is to fund the trip and Liz won assistance from the Bucks’ Masonic Centenary Fund (BMCF), as her father is a Freemason.

During her visit Liz visited the Hoima government hospital and discovered more about the conditions there, the lack of drugs and treatments, spent time at a MAMA clinic, and also helped out at a maternity ward.

