England football manager visits Thurlow Nunn in Milton Keynes

Vauxhall retailer Thurlow Nunn welcomed Gareth Southgate to its Milton Keynes dealership this week, giving two youth football teams the exclusive chance to meet the England manager.

Thanks to the Vauxhall sponsorship of the England football team, the Woburn and Wavendon Football Club, based in Milton Keynes, and Luton Nations FC, were able to put their most pressing questions to the football legend as he agreed to be put on the spot by the youngsters.

The teams, which are sponsored by Thurlow Nunn were whisked off to meet Gareth on-board the England Team coach. Everyone was given the football star treatment, as well as being able to ask Gareth anything they wanted, from footballing tips and team tactics to insights into the England team.

Robert Hill from Woburn and Wavendon Football Club said: “We couldn’t believe our luck when we were told we would not only be able to meet Gareth Southgate, but also the kids would be able to ask him anything they wanted. The man is a footballing legend and he absolutely did not disappoint, he answered all of our questions honestly and openly, and was a fantastic sport!”

Simon Grylls, Regional Director at Thurlow Nunn says: “We were delighted to be able to give the youth teams the chance to meet a footballing icon. With Vauxhall being the England Team sponsor, they are able to extend #GetIN opportunities like this where they can, and we are over the moon to be have been a part of this one.”

“I know both teams were ecstatic at the prospect of meeting him and he certainly lived up to their expectations. It was a real honour to meet Gareth and we hope the teams take away not only a signed shirt, but also some fabulous memories from the day.”

Gareth Southgate added: “I’d just like to say thank you to the team at Thurlow Nunn for inviting me – I had a brilliant time, and it was really great to meet the future talent of football. The kids had some fantastic questions; they certainly put me through my paces!”