England shirt joy for football fan

Football fan Thomas Rose, 31, has won a signed England football shirt in a competition run by Thurlow Nunn Milton Keynes, the Vauxhall dealership and sponsors of the team.

The Vauxhall retailer called on its Facebook fans to help it draw up a list of questions for Gareth Southgate when Thurlow Nunn hosted a special meet and greet with the England manager. Football fanatic Thomas jumped at the chance to put a question to the footballing legend and was rewarded for his efforts with an England shirt, which was not only signed by the team, but also by Gareth.

Keen to know Gareth’s opinion on whether he feels more nervous as the manager of an international team or as a player, Thomas joined lots of other footballing fans in a bid to have his question put to Gareth and win the coveted signed shirt. Lucky Thomas is planning to have the shirt framed and will hang it pride of place in his house.

Thomas said: “I was absolutely delighted to be chosen as the winner of this competition. I’m a true England fan so I couldn’t have asked for more in terms of a competition prize. Not only did I get a shirt signed by the England squad, but also Gareth Southgate. The man is a footballing legend, so I can’t thank Thurlow Nunn enough for picking me as the winner. The shirt will go on display in my house and I can’t wait for everyone to come around and see it.”

Simon Grylls, regional director and head of sales at Thurlow Nunn, added: “We are delighted to be able to give Thomas a signed shirt as a thank you for submitting a question for Gareth Southgate at our recent event. It’s great that Thomas is a big football fan as we know he will appreciate the prize.

“With Vauxhall being the England team sponsor, they are able to extend #GetIN opportunities like this where they can, and we are over the moon to be have been a part of this one. We hope to be able to do more competitions like this in the future and it means a lot when you see someone as happy as Thomas scoop the prize.”