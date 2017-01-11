Enjoy a Festival of Football with the Milton Keynes Dons

MK Dons will be hosting a Festival of Football at intu Milton Keynes tomorrow (Thursday) – and everyone is invited!

The Festival of Football will see MK Dons out in the local community to help celebrate Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday.

It’s a chance to dust off the Christmas cobwebs and get involved in a number of football-related activities or you can check in with MK-based freestyle footballer Dan Magness as he attempts to break a World Record!

Magness became the first person to keep a ball in the air for 24 hours without dropping it, which he later extended by two hours. He also smashed another record by walking from Wembley Stadium to Old Trafford while keeping the ball above his head the whole time.

There will also be a speed cage so you can test just how fast you can strike the ball and you can test your accuracy with Foot Pool, or work on your competitive edge with a game on the table football or FIFA 17!

MK Dons first-team players and management will also attend on the day to meet supporters and the local community while chairman Pete Winkelman will be delivering a special announcement to tie in with Milton Keynes reaching its milestone birthday.

The free event at intu Milton Keynes shopping centre begins at 9am and will run right through until the evening, so pop along after school or work.

The Festival of Football will be the first of many activities and initiatives that MK Dons will be running throughout 2017, as they join the celebrations of the new city reaching half a century.