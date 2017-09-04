Enjoy a taste of history and heritage at park’s open day

A visit to the Manor Park at Great Linford gives a flavour of the 18th century fashion for shaping the landscape, and you can pay a visit during a special open day for the whole family.

Great Linford Manor Park Heritage Open Day, on Sunday, September 10, from 11am until 3pm, is part of the nationwide Heritage Open Days and admission is free.

Linford Quarry conservation

There are fun activities for the whole family during the day.

Join the landscape consultant for the Heritage Lottery Fund restoration project taking place in the park, Rebecca Hiorns, for an hour-long walk around the park to learn about the history and heritage of the area, at noon or 1.30pm.

MK Arts Centre will run creative bird box building session at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

Try your hand at wood carving and furniture making at a workshop and sample some tasty food with Turan of Coldsmoking, who will be demonstrating meat and other food smoking techniques, both from 11am until 3pm.

Great Linford Manor

19th century Industrial Revolution broadside ballads and Lancashire dialect work song artist Jennifer Reid will be performing.

The park surrounds the historic St Andrew’s Church which will be open from noon where visitors can take a tour and enjoy tea and coffee.

The Grand Union Canal runs through the beautiful parkland, which features water gardens, the site of an old quarry, a wilderness garden and much more.

Visit www.theparkstrust.com for more about the park.