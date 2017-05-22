Enjoy a taste of the Chelsea Flower Show in Milton Keynes

In celebration of the Chelsea Flower Show, Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands has launched its exclusive new Chelsea Afternoon Tea, complete with edible flowers.

Running until Saturday, the speciality treat is served daily at 2.30pm in the stunning Bay Tree Room. Created by the team of highly trained chefs, the menu captures the essence of Spring-into-Summer with a touch of quintessential England.

The experience starts with a welcome glass of chilled Prosecco, fruity Pimms or fresh orange juice. The exceptionally generous selection includes, delicious sandwiches, salmon pinwheels, mini Victoria sponge, chocolate mousse plant pot, strawberry & pink champagne shot, mini pavlova & delicious sweet and savory scones, all waitress served.

Accompanied by a beautifully presented pot of tea or coffee with fine china tea cups, the floral-themed tea is a true celebration of the greatest flower show on earth.

To book your table call 0800 954 9484